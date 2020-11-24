https://www.lifenews.com/2020/11/23/ben-watson-slams-abortion-killing-unborn-babies-is-not-justice/

Former NFL star Benjamin Watson criticized Georgia senate candidate Raphael Warnock last week for describing the killing of unborn babies in abortions as “reproductive justice.”

Watson, a former New England Patriots tight end and Super Bowl champion, is a passionate advocate for life. He responded quickly after Warnock, who is trying to unseat pro-life U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, defended his pro-abortion stance on Twitter, the Washington Times reports.

“I will always fight for reproductive justice,” Warnock, a pastor, wrote Nov. 17.

Watson responded by telling the pastor that there is nothing just about killing a son or daughter in an abortion.

“Pastor, Equal access to kill a son or daughter is NOT justice,” Watson wrote. “JUSTICE is the equitable distribution of punishment AND protection. JUSTICE is rooted in the dignity of every human endowed by their Creator.

“One cannot truly fight for JUSTICE while simultaneously denying it,” he concluded.

Abortion denies justice to human beings in the womb, but Warnock supports it and attempts to justify the killing of unborn babies through the Bible.

Last week, he wrote on Twitter, “I’m a pro-choice pastor, and I believe that a hospital room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government.”

If elected, he would help Democrat leaders force taxpayers to fund elective abortions, pack the Supreme Court with pro-abortion activist judges and force states to allow viable unborn babies to be killed in late-term abortions.

Pro-life leaders are working hard to support Loeffler, who has a 100-percent pro-life voting record, for re-election.

Watson and his wife, Kirsten, are passionate advocates for life. They recently produced a film, “Divided Hearts of America,” to “challenge and also educate America when it comes to the issue of abortion.”

Watson is a well-known Christian athlete, husband and father of seven. He and his wife run a nonprofit organization, One More Foundation, which focuses on hunger, poverty, prison reform and other matters. He also is a sought-after pro-life speaker.

