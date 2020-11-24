http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/A_cWs1oqaA0/

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” Joe Biden stated that “it’s a patriotic responsibility to wear a mask, to socially distance.” And that both items are “critical pieces to dealing with bringing down this virus in a more manageable place.”

Biden said, “I hope that we’re going to be able to have a united voice on the need to mask, socially distance, testing and tracing. They’re critical, critical pieces to dealing with bringing down this virus in a more manageable place. The words of a president matter. And I think it’s critically important, I think it’s a patriotic responsibility to wear a mask, to socially distance.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

