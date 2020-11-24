https://www.oann.com/biden-says-he-does-not-want-to-see-a-guarded-border-between-ireland-u-k/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-says-he-does-not-want-to-see-a-guarded-border-between-ireland-u-k

FILE PHOTO: A lorry drives past a ‘No Hard Border’ poster near Londonderry, Northern Ireland October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

November 24, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday he did not want to see a guarded border between Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Biden told journalists in Wilmington, Delaware, that he had discussed the matter with the British prime minister and other European leaders.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Chris Reese)

