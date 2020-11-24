https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-taps-staffer-who-described-palestinian-suicide-bombing-as-last-resort-of-a-desperate-people

An incoming senior Biden staffer who is also poised to be the first Palestinian-American staffer in the White House seemingly justified Palestinian suicide bombings in 2002, describing them as “the last resort of a desperate people.”

Reema Dodin, who was born in North Carolina to Jordanian-Palestinian immigrants, was a student at the University of California at Berkeley in 2001 when she participated in demonstrations at the university that compared Israel to apartheid South Africa and called for the institution to divest from Israel, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Dodin was a student during the Second Intifada, or Al-Aqsa Intifada, which was a Palestinian uprising against Israel that lasted from 2000 to 2005, during which she apparently offered the reasoning of Palestinians who commit suicide bombings against Israelis. She did an interview in 2002 with the Lodi News-Sentinel, which stated, “The suicide bombers were the last resort of a desperate people, Dodin said.”

As The Daily Wire reported of the Second Intifada:

According to the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism, during the Second Intifada, 887 of the 1,137 Israelis murdered in attacks from Sept. 2000-2005 were civilians. Just between May 2001 and May 2002 there were these massacres: five Israelis murdered by a suicide bomber at the HaSharon Mall in May 2001; 21 Israelis murdered by a suicide bomber at the Dolphinarium Discotheque in June 2001; 15 Israelis murdered by a suicide bomber at Sbarro’s Pizza in August 2001, including six children and a 31-year-old woman who was the only child of her parents and was five months pregnant; 11 Israelis murdered in a bus bombing on Ben Yehuda Street in Jerusalem on Dec. 1, 2001; 12 more Israelis murdered the very next day in a Haifa suicide bombing; 11 more Israelis murdered in a bus attack 10 days later in Immanuel; six Israelis murdered in an attack at a bas-mitzvah in January 2002; 11 more Jews killed in an attack on a yeshiva in March 2002, including a five-month-old child; 11 Jews murdered in a bombing at Café Moment in March 2002; 30 Israelis killed as they celebrated Passover in Netanya on March 27, 2002; 16 Israelis murdered in a suicide bombing four days later at the Matzah restaurant, and 16 Israelis murdered in Rishon LeZion in May 2002.

As The Jerusalem Post further reported of Dodin:

Reema is also the granddaughter of Mustafa Dodin, who was the social affairs minister in Jordan and later helped establish the Village Leagues in the West Bank in the 1970s, according to Al-Arabiya. The Village Leagues were established in order to lead to peace negotiations with Israel, according to MEMRI. Mustafa was described as a moderate alternative to the PLO.

The Biden-Harris transition team told The Jerusalem Post in a statement:

Reema is the first to tell you she has grown from her youth in her approach to pushing for change, but her core values of fighting to expand opportunity to building a stronger middle class remain her driving force. She harnessed her activism into action, becoming a well-respected and trusted leader in the US Senate. Her years of Senate experience and perspective will help President-elect Biden and Vice President Harris respond to our nation’s most urgent challenges.

