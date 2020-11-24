https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/11/bill-gates-smears-parler-and-its-users-bosch-fawstin/

Social(ist) Media finally has a serious competitor, and leftists are having a tantrum.

Here’s the latest endorsement for Parler:

“If somebody goes to Parler, they are saying, “I like crazy stuff.” -Bill Gates

Bad enough that leftists like Gates are all for banning those they disagree with, but now they’re targeting a platform that is the first truly viable alternative to the mess that Facebook and Twitter have made of themselves, for not being ban crazy.

Professional troll Brian Stelter, who tells endless lies through his endless teeth, and one of his CNN colleagues, went so far as hysterically calling Parler “a threat to democracy”. The left is losing its dominion over social media, and they’re not handling it well.

As for “crazy stuff”: imagine being bombarded by thousands of death threats on social media, and the platforms tell you repeatedly that those threats didn’t go against their community standards. That’s batshit crazy, Bill, and I have two books worth of those threats, so far, and I know for a fact that more people, even prominent ones, know about me more than they let on, and I haven’t heard anything from any leftist about that, because you’re all fine with it. You have a problem with free speech, with Mohammad cartoons. You have no problem with people having their lives threatened over free speech.

And that’s why Parler is exploding, because of how much of a mess you leftists made of social media, and why you’re afraid of it enough to smear it, because it’s not only a reproach to you, but it’s actually what you claim to be, a place where people can speak their mind without being constantly harassed for posting “controversial” things such as the truth. I’m sure that Parler removes accounts that cross their lines, but that’s not good enough for you, as you don’t want those who’ve you’ve banned from your platforms to have any place to post. Too bad. I know you hate it, but you’re going to have to live with it. That’s freedom.

You can follow me on Parler at @BoschFawstin.