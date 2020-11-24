https://www.oann.com/bitcoin-hits-19000-for-first-time-in-three-years/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=bitcoin-hits-19000-for-first-time-in-three-years

November 24, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Bitcoin hit $19,000 on Tuesday for the first time in nearly three years and was just shy touching an all-time high of just under $20,000.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency has gained around 160% this year, fuelled by a demand for risk-on assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies would win mainstream acceptance.

Bitcoin has gained over 37% in November alone.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

