https://www.the-sun.com/news/1853567/liberals-fantasize-trump-dragged-white-house/

THE Boston Globe newspaper has been slammed for fantasizing about Donald Trump being dragged out of the White House and comparing the president to a toddler and vermin.

Readers blasted the “disgraceful” paper for imaging the scenario if Trump decided to barricade himself in the White House on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

4

Liberal fantasize about seeing Donald Trump being dragged out of the White HouseCredit: AFP or licensors

“There’s only one way this presidency ends, as any reality TV junkie surely knows.

“With Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani holed up inside the White House on Inauguration Day,” the publication wrote.

“The president rage-tweeting at Fox News, as helicopters hover, and the Bidens shiver on the stoop, their German Shepherds and movers growing impatient.

“You’ll NEVER take me alive!” added the outlet.

The outlet’s taunts went further, asking “experts in the art of persuasion how they go about dislodging the reluctant”.

4

The Boston Globe laid out a fantasy out what it would be like if Trump barricaded himself in the White House the day of Joe Biden’s Inauguration Credit: AFP or licensors

4

The publication went as far as to compare President Trump to a toddler and a verminCredit: AFP or licensors

The Globe spoke with five experts, a hostage negotiator, an animal control officer, a toddler whisperer, a behavioral economists and a dog trainer.

Alfred S Titus Jr, a retired NYPD homicide detective who was a member of the force’s hostage negotiation team told the outlet: “The first thing you do is try to establish a rapport with the individual.

“You want to try and get into their mind to find out what the issue is. We try to get a feel for where the person is from, what their family situation is. Are they married? Do they have children,” Titus said.

“We try to remind them how good their life has been – hopefully that’s the case – and talk about what they have to look forward to.”

According to Titus, when a suspect is inside a building the conversation is conducted over a phone line, not shouting from the street, and “a megaphone is a last resort because everyone can hear.”

The outlet spoke with Kim Warrington, owner of Kim’s Kid Kare FCC and Preschool, and compared President Trump’s “barricade situation” to that of a toddler not wanting to leave a fun situation.

Warrington told the outlet that with any transition she will acknowledge the child’s feelings.

“I know you do not want to go inside yet because you are having so much fun, but we have to go in now, so we can eat lunch, rest, and have time to come back outside before it’s time for you to go home.”

4

The outlet spoke with ‘several experts’ and asked them what they would do in a fantasized Trump barricade situationCredit: AFP or licensors

The animal control situation went as far as to compare President Trump to vermin.

“When we do a wildlife evacuation, we don’t do anything except give them the ability to get out,” Mark Thomas, owner of Baystate Wildlife Management told the outlet.

“When you’ve got squirrels or bats or raccoons, they’re all coming and going on a regular-basis, leaving to eat and drink and then coming back in, so we install one-way doors.

“They’re like little exit tunnels where they go out but can’t get back in. They squeeze out and the door closes behind them,” Thomas added.

The publication even asked a dog trainer what they would in this fantasized Trump situation.

NO HUGS Oregon Gov tells folks to snitch on Covid rule-breakers after decriminalizing drugs BABY KILLER DEAD Monster who tortured and murdered girlfriend’s baby is found dead in cell ‘HEARTBREAKING’ Boy, 3, needed legs amputated after tiny scratch led to horror infection TRUMP TAUNTED Trump heckled with cries of ‘will you pardon yourself?’ as he spares turkey BABYSITTER FROM HELL Drug-fuelled childminder ‘BEHEADS boy, 6,’ while his mom gives birth

“If I have a dog that is in a crate and does not want to come out, I would use a lure,” Martin Wright, owner of Argos Dog training told The Globe.

However, Wright said some dogs are tricky, “They come out of the crate, grab the food, and go back in. So we make adjustments, we close the crate door quickly, or we move the food further away.

“Dogs like to play, so sometimes you can get them out of the crate if you show them a ball.”

Readers were quick to vent their frustration over the “outrageous” article.

One wrote: “And it’s stories like this that made me cancel the Globe.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

