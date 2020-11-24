http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8Nk1wpMs8s8/

A poll conducted by the Media Research Center of voters who cast their ballot for Joe Biden in swing states shows that the media’s refusal to cover significant stories about the candidates, including Tara Reade’s sexual assault charges against Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s shady business deals in the Ukraine played a major role in the election results.

The MRC reviewed 113 hours of news coverage from media outlets and found that only a combined 22 minutes were spent reporting on Hunter Biden. In its poll, 45.1 percent of Joe Biden voters said they had not heard the story about Hunter Biden. As for sexual assault, 35.4 percent of those same voters said they never heard the story about Tara Reade.

Brent Bozell, founder and president of MRC, told conservatives and reporters on a zoom call Tuesday that the media “deliberately” mislead the public — and voters — with “omission bias.”

“Media censorship succeeded in getting Joe Biden elected,” Bozell said.

Voters were polled in Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Many Biden voters in the poll also didn’t know that under Trump 11 million jobs were created (39 percent) and that he succeeded in making the United States energy independent by deregulating the domestic energy sector (50.5 percent).

The poll revealed that if people knew the truth about Trump’s successes and Biden’s scandals, the election could have reached a very different conclusion.

Some 17 percent of Biden voters said they would not have voted for him had they been aware of at least one of these stories. An informed public would have resulted in these states moving to the President Donald Trump column, potentially giving him — based on the math — 311 electoral votes and a second term.

Bozell said that the media and polls can no longer be counted on to actually report the news, a fact that he said is an “assault on Democracy.”

Bozell also said that the MRC found that Trump, the Trump campaign, and Trump family were suspended on social media 262 times while Biden, his campaign, and family were not suspended once during this election cycle.

