https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/24/brandon-straka-gives-joe-biden-a-list-of-things-to-do-if-were-all-going-to-come-together/

Joe Biden’s social media team is really cranking out some deep thoughts, like “America is back.” That’s the tweet.

A lot of the tweets from Biden’s Twitter account are calling for an end to division and a new era of unity. For example, in this tweet, Biden’s social media team tells us that it’s time to put partisanship aside and come together.

The election is over. It’s time to put aside the partisanship and the rhetoric designed to demonize one another. We have to come together. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 24, 2020

What are you going to do for us conservatives that demonstrates your good faith? https://t.co/VBqXkvfNvQ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 24, 2020

Good question.

Not a damn thing now shut up and unite! — Bob Wigglesworth III (@IiiWigglesworth) November 24, 2020

Take your guns. — Matt Freeman (@MattFre29255087) November 24, 2020

He can start by apologizing to Gen. Flynn. — Chuck Schroeder (@chuckschroeder) November 24, 2020

Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway (from the Democratic Party) campaign, has a list of things Biden could do if he really wants to put aside the rhetoric designed to demonize one another and come together as one America.

1. Acknowledge & apologize for violence & damage done to Trump supporters.

2. Admit Trump is not a racist or bigot.

3. Denounce Antifa.

4. Denounce BLM.

5. Call for transparent audit of 2020 election.

6. Denounce democratic socialists & progressives. Otherwise, fuck off. https://t.co/TYWwrHf8Y2 — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 24, 2020

And we know he will do exactly zero of those things.

The last sentence should have been the first sentence, otherwise, I agree. — Mostly Peaceful Attman (@datterson) November 24, 2020

Well said! — John Fulcher (@johnjohn66f) November 24, 2020

OMG this. — Grand Poobah-Elect Cole (@SIXXCROWS) November 24, 2020

Perfectly described what I feel as well 👏🏻 — sweet_80s_Nostalgia (@sweet_80s) November 24, 2020

Well said!! Thank you!! — ItsHedleyLamar (@nothedylamarr74) November 24, 2020

That deserves a follow. — Mark Burkes (@MarkBurkes) November 24, 2020

Best tweet award 🥇 — Marie Fraterrigo (@fraterrigo) November 24, 2020

That would piss off all his voters and contributors. No way he does even a single item on that list. — John Public (@JohnPublic91) November 24, 2020

Exactly.

What do you say Joe @JoeBiden ? Step up and be a man — Medit8_ (@Medit83) November 24, 2020

Craziest thing about this post is that all of this is completely reasonable. — Thomas Concannon (@ThomasConcann11) November 24, 2020

My thoughts exactly! Couldn’t have said it better, yet might have added another F-bomb or two in there. — 🇺🇲 brandon 🇺🇲 (@brandon74) November 24, 2020

Biden would never do these things because that would trigger too many whiny libs that can’t handle the truth — milly (@blurred_musing) November 24, 2020

Does anyone on Biden’s staff ever show him his followers’ responses to these “unity” tweets? They’re not going to unify with fascists. And Antifa is still going to need to pretend there are fascists everywhere as an excuse to keep playing dress-up.

Related:

Forget about Making America Great Again! Joe Biden officially declares that ‘America is back,’ which is totally different https://t.co/S7qMfiqkYn — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 24, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

