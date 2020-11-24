https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-john-james-concedes-nothing-senator-gary-peters-race-lost-crooked-wayne-county-video/

After several long weeks of watching President Trump and his legal team fighting to uncover massive voter fraud in Michigan, successful business owner and combat veteran, John James, Republican Senate candidate for Senate, has conceded his race to America’s most unremarkable and very dirty Senator, Democrat Gary Peters.

100 Percent Fed Up – Truth be told, Gary Peters ran such a dirty campaign when he first ran for US Rep in Michigan that he inspired me to become more politically active, as a way to stop people like him from obtaining positions of power in Washington D.C.

MLive– After Republican U.S. Senate hopeful John James lost a tight race to incumbent U.S. Sen Gary Peters, an attorney representing his campaign told Wayne County elections officials he had “serious concerns” with how ballot-counting played out there.

PJ Media – On the morning of November 4, John James appeared to have a clear lead over Democratic incumbent Senator Gary Peters.

But by Thursday morning, that narrow lead had turned into an 80,000 vote deficit after some middle-of-the-night maneuvers by the notorious ballot counters at the TCF Center in Detroit.

During public comment at a Wayne County Board of Canvassers meeting Thursday morning, Charlie Spies, counsel for the James campaign, claimed Republican poll challengers were intimidated and “were not allowed to do their job, or actually meaningfully participate in the poll-watching process.” He also expressed concern that the campaign had not yet been able to view video surveillance of ballot drop boxes, and asked the county to either hold off on its canvass or amend canvassing procedures to allow more “meaningful participation” from the public. “This whole process has been rife with questions, we’re very concerned,” he said. “It calls into question the integrity of this whole process.”

Here’s the very dirty Senator Gary Peters (D) mocking John James and his campaign’s allegations of voter irregularities “pathetic.”

.@GaryPeters laughed out loud when asked what he makes of @JohnJamesMI campaign allegations of irregularities with election results. Peters says James needs to accept his loss. pic.twitter.com/2FejVhqBgo — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) November 5, 2020

James, who positioned himself as a fighter, was careful not to align himself too closely with President Trump throughout his campaign. While President Trump sang the praises of John James, the two-time Republican Senate candidate from Michigan kept a safe distance from Trump as he tried to run a more middle of the road campaign.

James lost the race by about 90,000 votes, out of nearly 5.5 million votes that were allegedly cast in Michigan.

Here’s his concession speech.

I ran to help people & you helped me do that. Thank you. As we continue to fight for our republic, remember the battle is not ours, but the Lord’s. And our enemy is not our fellow Americans. God bless you. God bless Michigan. And God bless America. pic.twitter.com/iF9hLQJzYM — John James (@JohnJamesMI) November 25, 2020

His decision to concede didn’t come as a huge surprise to those of us in Michigan who watched James talk a big game, but unlike Trump, James never showed us he had the fire in his belly that he needed if he was serious about defeating the dirty Democrats in our state.

Trump is used to fighting back against all odds and winning, he’s not a quitter, and most of all, he’s determined to expose the voter fraud that he and many others in Michigan believe took place in Wayne County and possibly in other areas of the state as well. Unlike John James, President Trump isn’t fighting this battle for himself; he’s fighting for America and for the hundreds of Michigan Republicans who were intimidated, bullied, and locked out of the TCF Center by paid Wayne County election workers, Democrats, and Democrat agitators.

