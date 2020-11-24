https://noqreport.com/2020/11/24/breaking-sidney-powell-to-file-suit-in-georgia-on-wednesday/

Attorney Sidney Powell will be filing suit in Georgia on Wednesday to combat voter fraud and attempt to bring about a lawful resolution to the 2020 election. Currently, Democrat Joe Biden has been declared the winner by most major news outlets, but claims of rampant voter fraud have been largely ignored by those reporting on the election.

Powell is working independently from the Trump campaign with a focus on exposing Dominion Voting Systems, the company that provides election services, machines, and software to over 1300 counties across the country. Among those are some of the most challenged areas in battleground states.

Through interviews and Tweets, Powell has alleged Dominion was involved in massive vote-switching, taking ballots that were cast for President Trump and reporting them as going to Biden. A recount was triggered in Georgia, the state in which Powell intends to file suit, but questions were raised about the way the recount was handled. Observers were not allowed to get near enough to the election workers to verify the counts.

Moreover, Georgia-based attorney Lin Wood alleges local election officials were instructed by the state to report the original tallies, not the new tallies found during the recount process.

Wood, a close friend of Powell’s who has worked with her throughout the post-election series of events, first broke news that the suit was coming on Twitter.

“I have worked closely with @SidneyPowell1 & others over recent weeks,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “The lawsuit Sidney will be filing tomorrow in GA speaks TRUTH.”

“Enemies of America will deny its allegations. Do NOT believe them. Believe Sidney & me. We love America & freedom. Our enemies do not,” added Wood, who represented a number of clients such as JonBenet Ramsey’s parents, Herman Cain, ex-Rep. Gary Condit, and Richard Jewell.

I have worked closely with @SidneyPowell1 & others over recent weeks. The lawsuit Sidney will be filing tomorrow in GA speaks TRUTH. Enemies of America will deny its allegations. Do NOT believe them. Believe Sidney & me. We love America & freedom. Our enemies do not. pic.twitter.com/JyLkqCMd3W — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 24, 2020

NOQ Report has reached out to Powell for confirmation.

After being declared part of the Trump legal team by the President himself and speaking with them at a press conference last week, the campaign announced Powell was not part of the team. They later confirmed that the separation was due in part to focusing on different angles with Giuliani’s team going after specific cases of voter fraud at different areas across the country while Powell’s team focused on exposing a massive campaign through Dominion Voting Systems.

Powell is currently representing the people of the United States. She needs funds to continue and expand her investigation. Interested parties can donate on her website.

Everything we’ve seen so far about Dominion Voting Systems from Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and other credible sources should fill patriots with hope. Tomorrow, Lord willing, the Kraken is being released.

