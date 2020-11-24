https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-wisconsin-group-filing-emergency-petition-finding-150000-potentially-fraudulent-votes/

Another Thanksgiving gift!

John Solomon reported on Tuesday that a group in Wisconsin is filing an emergency petition in Wisconsin after finding 150,000 potentially fraudulent ballots:

BREAKING: Group files emergency petition in Wisconsin after finding 150,000 potentially fraudulent ballots | Just The News https://t.co/MTivqIuH2L — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 24, 2020

Solomon writes at Just the News:

The national conservative group Amistad Project filed an emergency petition Tuesday with the Wisconsin Supreme Court challenging the state’s unofficial results in the 2020 presidential election, saying it has identified over 150,000 potentially fraudulent ballots. Results from the Nov. 3 balloting in the state show Democratic candidate Joe Biden defeated President Trump by a roughly 20,000-vote margin. Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, said the number of potentially fraudulent ballots identified are “more than enough to call into question the validity of the state’s reported election results.” “Moreover, these discrepancies were a direct result of Wisconsin election officials’ willful violation of state law,” he also said.

We reported previously on the statistically impossible results and reporting in Wisconsin:

We also found evidence in Milwaukee of fraud using a different statistical analysis:

And we also reported on the state’s illegal remedy for absentee ballots that could result in tens of thousands of fraudulent votes in Wisconsin:

Of course there are hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes in Wisconsin. Every God loving American knows it.

