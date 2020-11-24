https://thehill.com/policy/defense/527339-brennan-takes-final-shot-at-trump-i-leave-his-fate-to-our-judicial-system-his

Former CIA Director John BrennanJohn Owen BrennanThe new marshmallow media in the Biden era New Defense chief signals potential troop drawdown: ‘All wars must end’ Ex-CIA Director Brennan: Trump ‘score settling’ with Pentagon changes MORE, a vocal Trump critic, on Monday took to Twitter to announce that he now plans “to ignore Trump,” and will “leave his fate to our judicial system, his infamy to history, & his legacy to a trash heap.”

“For four years, I spoke out vigorously against Donald Trump’s craven dishonesty, corrupt pursuit of personal interests, & trampling of our democratic principles,” Brennan, who served under the Obama administration, began in a series of tweets. “After serving over three decades in national security, I felt compelled to condemn Trump’s depravity & incompetence.”

“My outspokenness has brought criticism, retaliation by the Trump Administration, & threats by those blinded by Trump’s demagoguery,” he continued. “Yes, it is unusual for a former CIA Director to speak out, but when an autocrat descended upon the White House, silence was not an option for me.”

“I now plan to ignore Trump,” Brennan added. “I leave his fate to our judicial system, his infamy to history, & his legacy to a trash heap.”

And while I will refrain from referencing Donald Trump in Twittersphere again, I will not hesitate to denounce public officials of any political stripe who I believe betray the trust of the American people or engage in unethical, unprincipled, or corrupt activities. I promise. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 24, 2020

Brennan called for “strong bipartisan support” for the national security policies that will come from the administration of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden team wants to understand Trump effort to ‘hollow out government agencies’ Overnight Defense: Trump transgender ban ‘inflicts concrete harms,’ study says | China objects to US admiral’s Taiwan visit Protect our world: How the Biden administration can save lives and economies worldwide MORE and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisFive House Democrats who could join Biden Cabinet GOP senator: No indication of widespread voting irregularities, window for Trump challenges is ‘closing’ Biden pledges to work with mayors MORE once they take office in January.

On Monday, Biden announced a list of people he intends to nominate to head up his national security team, including Antony Blinken, a longtime foreign policy adviser, to serve as secretary of State; Alejandro Mayorkas to serve as Homeland Security secretary; Avril Haines to be director of national intelligence; and Jake Sullivan to be national security advisor.

Brennan added in a follow-up tweet Monday that while he “will refrain from referencing Donald Trump in Twittersphere again, I will not hesitate to denounce public officials of any political stripe who I believe betray the trust of the American people or engage in unethical, unprincipled, or corrupt activities.”

“I promise,” the former top national security official added.

Brennan’s Twitter remarks come after the ex-CIA director argued earlier this month that President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden team wants to understand Trump effort to ‘hollow out government agencies’ Trump’s remaking of the judicial system Overnight Defense: Trump transgender ban ‘inflicts concrete harms,’ study says | China objects to US admiral’s Taiwan visit MORE was “score-settling” with personnel changes at the Pentagon, which began with the firing of Defense Secretary Mark Esper, followed by a series of resignations of other top officials.

“He wants people to be personally loyal to him,” Brennan said in an interview on CNN at the time. “So therefore the firing of Mark Esper Mark EsperTrump administration pulls out of Open Skies treaty with Russia The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Trump, Biden clash over transition holdup, pandemic plans President is wild card as shutdown fears grow MORE and the decapitating of civilian leadership within the Pentagon, I think clearly is score-settling on the part of Mr. Trump.”

Sources reportedly told CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperBiden transition adviser: Legal action for ascertainment of win ‘isn’t our preference’ Vaccine czar: ‘Unfortunate’ that COVID-19 vaccine ‘has been politicized’ Sanders mum on spot in Biden Cabinet MORE that the White House had focused on pushing out Esper’s undersecretaries after Esper and his team argued against withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller hired a senior adviser who frequently pushed for the immediate removal of troops from Afghanistan, and, last week, Miller announced that Trump had ordered the Pentagon to pull 2,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January.

Some experts have warned that such a rapid withdrawal would threaten national security and stability in the region, with the military frequently arguing against going below the 4,500 troops currently in Afghanistan.

Military officials have said that conditions on the ground do not warrant a drawback of troops, with the Taliban failing to uphold its agreement with the United States for peace in the country.

