It was loser Beto O’Rourke who said that, as president, damn right he was going to take your AR-15. Joe Biden later suggested that O’Rourke might serve as his gun czar. (Let’s hope all the principled conservatives who voted for Biden enjoy his assault on the Second Amendment.)

Biden has also suggested adding your “assault rifle” and high-capacity magazine to the National Firearms Act so that he can impose a $200 tax on guns and magazines you already own.

Biden is proposing a $200 tax on every “assault” rifle you own and an extra $200 for every “high capacity” magazine you own. Are you ready? — Chad Kraken Prather (@WatchChad) November 24, 2020

And how is he going to find out who has what? I gave all mine away. — Rosarian (@Rosarian4) November 24, 2020

Sadly all of my guns were lost in an unfortunate fishing accident in the Gulf 😢 — Duke (@ZacharyDuke1962) November 24, 2020

My rifle identifies as a water pistol. Ironic because of the boating accident. — President-Elect CryptoHotep (@virtual_tactics) November 24, 2020

So many weapons lost in boating accidents. 😥 — Corey Baltzer ن 🇨🇦 (@cbns007) November 24, 2020

Good thing there is no such thing as an assault rifle — D Raddy (@DRaddy7) November 24, 2020

We knew it was coming. We’re good. — Ken Huntley (@kenhuntley1) November 24, 2020

Yeah that’s gunna be a no for me… — West Tagtmeyer (@tagtm_N_bagem) November 24, 2020

He has to know what I have before he can tax it. — Patriot Princess Steven Avery (@PresidentOfDCBP) November 24, 2020

A very sneaky, back door registration scheme. He gets to make money and list who owns them, making future confiscation easier. — Not Hearing Lies Anymore (@jpw61299) November 24, 2020

Man those Supreme Court picks are looking really good now — ML (@cmattdvc) November 24, 2020

Got that right.

Fox News contributor Johnny “Joey” Jones says bring it on.

We aren’t required to register our semi automatic rifles or magazines. In order to impose such a tax he would first have to get gun registry legislation passed. Attempting to do so would ensure a Republican landslide in 2022 midterms. So… bring it on! https://t.co/eGvkW3iTKh — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) November 24, 2020

Exactly. There is no way anyone knows how many “assault” rifles one may have. And “high capacity “ mags? I don’t even know exactly how many I have. It’s more than quite a few, but less than a sh$t load. — no fake news medic (@RickSokolnicki) November 24, 2020

I am sure the criminals won’t have to pay — Lifeisgood 🙏🇺🇸❤🇺🇸🙏 (@HappyoCatholic) November 24, 2020

This is a regressive tax against the middle and lower income gun owners. This will not impact the elite wealthy class. This is economic discrimination — Square Circle Nomad (@ragtop25) November 24, 2020

What about people who can’t afford this tax. A lot of people bought weapons on credit to defend themselves in the new defund the police era — Hello (@postingthenews1) November 24, 2020

Now about those 2022 elections …

That’s if you do things by the book, but as we’ve seen cheaters don’t do things by the book. — Impartial Observer (@ImpartialObser1) November 24, 2020

Republicans will never win again in a rigged election. — Gulag Inmate 999 Price 🏝 (@SarahPriceEyrth) November 24, 2020

