It was loser Beto O’Rourke who said that, as president, damn right he was going to take your AR-15. Joe Biden later suggested that O’Rourke might serve as his gun czar. (Let’s hope all the principled conservatives who voted for Biden enjoy his assault on the Second Amendment.)

Biden has also suggested adding your “assault rifle” and high-capacity magazine to the National Firearms Act so that he can impose a $200 tax on guns and magazines you already own.

Got that right.

Fox News contributor Johnny “Joey” Jones says bring it on.

Now about those 2022 elections …

