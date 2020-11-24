https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/burgess-owens-utah-freedom/2020/11/24/id/998666

Former Super Bowl champion and congressman-elect Burgess Owens told Newsmax TV on Tuesday the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the resulting restrictions to Pearl Harbor and Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, saying it shows the nation how close we can come to losing freedoms.

“We are a people of optimism. We see the best. We dream big,” Owens said on “Stinchfield.” “And until we have something that hits us hard, like a Pearl Harbor or 9/11, in this case 2020, we have no idea, sometimes, how close we are to losing our freedom. We have Democrats, independents and Republicans, across the board, that recognize how close we have come.

“We can’t go to church. We can’t open a business. We can’t open our schools. And it’s all from the same party. We’re going to have a conversation that we might not have had if it had not been for this disastrous 2020 in this regard.”

Owens, 69, who was a safety for the Oakland Raiders that defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1981 Super Bowl, won election to the House of Representatives from Utah’s 4th Congressional District that stretches south from Salt Lake City. Owens won the seat back for Republicans after former Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams defeated Mia Love in 2018.

