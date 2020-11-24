http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5GtA0IrJCuY/

Appearing Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s The Daily Briefing, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said that he expects the coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in the second week of December.

A partial transcript is as follows:

DANA PERINO: How do you help decide and inform the decision-making process as to who gets the vaccine first? That’s going to be the next real difficult problem to try to communicate to the public. DR. ROBERT REDFIELD: I think it’s really important. First, it’s exceptional that we have these vaccines. And it’s very exciting. And, again, it just reinforces why I want people to be vigilant because we’re turning the corner now. You don’t want to be the last group to end up getting COVID, because the vaccine is going to begin to be rolled out probably by the end of the second week of December. Initially, in a hierarchical way, nursing home residents and then some combination of health care providers and individuals at high risk for a poor outcome. And those decisions are in the process of being finalized as we speak. I do think we’ll have about 40 million doses of vaccine before the end of the first year.

