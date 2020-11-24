https://www.oann.com/china-tells-britain-to-curb-double-standards-on-six-monthly-hong-kong-reports/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-tells-britain-to-curb-double-standards-on-six-monthly-hong-kong-reports

November 24, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China urged Britain on Tuesday to curb its colonial mindset, hypocrisy and double standards, in a response to its series of six-monthly reports on the former colony of Hong Kong.

The remarks were made by foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a news conference in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

(Reporting By Yew Lun Tian)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

