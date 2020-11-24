http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eLSUTPZ_Ce4/

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) on Tuesday threw his support behind Democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) serving in the Joe Biden administration as the former vice president moves forward with the transition despite no official concession from President Donald Trump.

CNN’s “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota pointed out to Clyburn that some have billed Biden’s cabinet picks thus far as “a return to the status quo,” although the more progressive sect of the Democratic Party wants better representation.

“Do you think there is a role for the Stacey Abrams or Pete Buttigieg or Bernie Sanders in this cabinet?” Camerota asked.

Clyburn said he would like to see younger people like Stacey Abrams, Pete Buttigieg and Jaime Harrison working in the Biden administration. He added that he wishes some “not-so-young people” like Bernie Sanders would also join.

“Yes, as well as the Jaime Harrisons. I’m not going to let y’all forget about Jaime,” Clyburn replied. “The fact of the matter is he is co-chair of the DNC now, or associate counsel of the DNC. … He is a young man who should not be left on the battlefield. Stacey Abrams has done great work. And she will continue to do good work. I think she’s going to be very successful, come January 5, with all the other people working around her.”

He continued, “So, there are a lot of young people out there, and some not-so-young people, like Bernie Sanders — I wish he would come into the administration. Bernie has a way of getting people to understand certain things. So, I think that we are a big tent. And we are a tent big enough to hold some young people and some not-so-young people.”

