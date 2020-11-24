https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/24/cnn-journo-complains-2000-peloton-wasnt-delivered-on-time/

A CNN journalist took to Twitter on Tuesday to complain about her “comically terrible” experience with Peloton, an exercise equipment company, for failing to deliver her new exercise bike on time. Peloton bikes typically cost $2,000.

“Last-minute @onepeloton delivery cancelation would be okay if it weren’t the delivery of a second bike because the first one they delivered was defective and has been sitting in my apartment unused since October 10 while I’ve waited for a November 24 delivery,” wrote Betsy Klein.

(I hate customer service twitter but this has become so comically terrible I’m not sure what else to do) — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) November 24, 2020

The post, which she conceded stooped to a new level considering she “hates customer service Twitter,” garnered a couple-dozen likes, mostly from her blue checkmark colleagues at CNN, and one quote retweet which stated, “we’re all in this together.”

Klein’s complaint joins the ranks of mainstream media journalists using their public platforms to complain about problems they’re privileged to have, or issues many would consider trivial, especially during a pandemic that has forced millions out of work.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Esquire published an article memorializing CNN’s election night coverage. While the article was originally headlined “The Oral History of CNN’s Election Week,” Jake Tapper took it upon himself to share the article with a new headline commemorating all of his colleagues’ arduous work and struggles while in a building with running water and electricity: “An Oral History of How CNN Journalists Survived Election Night.”

Tapper quickly received pushback on social media from people mocking his depiction of the CNN election desk, pointing out that he and his co-workers’ desires for more caffeine from Starbucks instead of the break room were quite literally first-world problems.

Ah yes, out of the trillions of CNN journalists who perished and died covering the 2020 American election, a few, miraculously survived an ordeal that presented literally zero risk to their lives and their health https://t.co/MaAHXEE1QR — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) November 16, 2020

Stunning and Brave. Thank you for your service!https://t.co/KQFaWBsD2f — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) November 16, 2020

Is this oral history of CNN hosts having to drink lots of coffee and sleep a little less from Esquire or The Onion?https://t.co/a4w8eLkgU6 pic.twitter.com/9aSYYuPUTu — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 16, 2020

The New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz also fell victim to criticism of her privilege after she publicly complained about a $22 avocado toast that was jostled in delivery.

“I Seamlessed a $22 avocado toast and this is what just arrived,” she complained, adding a picture of the unaesthetic food.

In what universe (outside SF) is avocado on bread with $22? Your slfirst mistake… Ultimate First World complaint. — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) July 29, 2018

This is why millennials can’t afford houses!!!!!! — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) July 29, 2018

