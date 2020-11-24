https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tweet-nfl-goodell-racism/2020/11/24/id/998581

Former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick is claiming he has been “denied employment” for 1,363 days.

His comments came in a Monday tweet. He wrote: “1,363 days of being denied employment. Still putting in work with@E_Reid35. Still going hard 5 days a week. #StillReady #StopRunning.”

Attached to the tweet was a 60-second clip of Kaepernick working out and throwing passes.

Earlier this season, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized for the league’s reaction to protests in 2016 led by Kaepernick, then a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, who put a knee down during the pre-game playing of the national anthem.

Kaepernick and others said the action was to protest what they considered “police brutality” against Blacks and “systemic racism.”

Goodell said he was “wrong” for not listening “earlier” to the players.

The Hill noted Kaepernick had the opportunity to work out in front of NFL scouts last November.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

