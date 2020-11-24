https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/24/come-again-the-democratic-foreplay-is-great-but-blue-checked-screenwriter-cant-wait-for-the-orgasm-when-joe-biden-is-inaugurated/

In the Barack Obama-Joe Biden partnership, Obama is usually the one who had people swooning over his sexiness.

Little did we know that Biden was apparently just keeping his under wraps until it was his turn to shine.

So thanks to “Mrs. Doubtfire” screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer for giving us a heads-up about what’s in store for us now that America is back:

She deleted it? C’mon, man!

This is weird, right? We feel like this is weird.

These people are so weird. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) November 23, 2020

Seriously. Gross.

This is definitely someone who needs to get off her phone. — ark (@djark) November 23, 2020

Please. For her own safety. And for our own appetites.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

