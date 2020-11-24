https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-on-covid-relief-aoc-seems-not-to-know-there-are-democrats-in-the-senate/

CRUZ MISSILE: Ted Cruz Rips CNN’s Brian Stelter, Asks if His Network ‘Only Exists to Attack the GOP’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.13.20

Senator Ted Cruz ripped CNN host Brian Stelter on social media Monday; asking the anchor if his network only exists “to attack” Republicans and supporters of President Trump.

“I RT’ed a former LA Times reporter who had tweeted pics that mistakenly ran on the ABC local news broadcast. When I found out the story was erroneous, I deleted the tweet. Gosh, Brian, why does your tweet omit the MSM error that started it? Or does CNN only exist to attack GOP?” posted Cruz on Twitter.

I RT’ed a former LA Times reporter who had tweeted pics that mistakenly ran on the ABC local news broadcast. When I found out the story was erroneous, I deleted the tweet. Gosh, Brian, why does your tweet omit the MSM error that started it? Or does CNN only exist to attack GOP? https://t.co/ehvPHPMrGh — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 13, 2020

President Trump called-out CNN correspondent Jim Acosta during a fiery press briefing over the weekend; saying his daily conferences are the “saddest he’s ever had to give” because “we’re talking about death.”

“We built 20,000 hospital beds. We have enough hospital beds… A lot of this is fake news. The Governors have said it’s been unbelievable what’s happening. We’ve been totally responsive,” said the President. “These people have done an incredible job. This is not happy talk. We’re talking about death, we’re talking about closing off the greatest economy on earth.”

“Thousands of people have died. There’s nothing happy about it. This is sad talk. These are the saddest news conferences I’ve ever had. I don’t like doing them because I’m talking about death,” he added.

Watch President Trump’s comments above.