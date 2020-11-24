https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/dan-bongino-hints-potential-2024-white-house-run/

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino said Monday he would consider a presidential run in 2024 if Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan entered the race.

The popular Fox News contributor and radio host, who has unsuccessfully run for Congress in Maryland and Florida, said on his podcast, “I’m out of politics. I’m done. I hate politics.”

That is, unless Hogan is a presidential candidate in four years.

Bongino said he would consider making a run for the White House to challenge Hogan, whose name he purposely twisted.

“If Harry Logan runs for president in 2024, and there is no one by the name of Trump on the ballot, I will consider entering politics again,” he said on “The Dan Bongino Show.”

TRENDING: Exclusive: The viral memo changing the Trump legal strategy

“Because this guy is such a loser that if he ran the country into the ground, I couldn’t live with myself.”

Bongino, who was a Secret Service agent before making his congressional runs, has an ongoing feud with Hogan and made repeated jabs at the Maryland governor over his criticism of President Donald Trump.

“If you had done your job, America’s governors wouldn’t have been forced to fend for themselves to find tests in the middle of a pandemic, as we successfully did in Maryland. Stop golfing and concede,” Hogan tweeted Sunday.

Bongino responded, “This pathetic loser called me before he ran for Governor, begging me not to get into the race.”

“He had so little support for his run for Governor that he had Chris from his campaign call my campaign begging for volunteers. He won bcz he had a pulse, & won again selling out to Dems,” he tweeted.

This pathetic loser called me before he ran for Governor, begging me not to get into the race. He had so little support for his run for Governor that he had Chris from his campaign call my campaign begging for volunteers. He won bcz he had a pulse, & won again selling out to Dems https://t.co/is4NjlNnX1 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 22, 2020

Bongino has called out others for speaking out against Trump.

Former CIA Director John Brennan tweeted Monday that he “felt compelled to condemn Trump’s depravity & incompetence.”

“This piece of filth weaponized his powers as Director of the CIA to attack his political opponents & assist his friends,” Bongino replied.

This piece of filth weaponized his powers as Director of the CIA to attack his political opponents & assist his friends. He’s a disgrace to the country, the CIA, the intelligence community, his friends & neighbors, & decent people everywhere. He’s a stain on humankind. 👇🏻 https://t.co/xKT7ehnUtp — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 24, 2020

“He’s a disgrace to the country, the CIA, the intelligence community, his friends & neighbors, & decent people everywhere. He’s a stain on humankind.”

Hogan made headlines Monday with his questionable comments about people who decline to wear a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s sort of like saying, ‘I have a constitutional right to drive drunk. I have a constitutional right to not wear a seat belt, or to yell fire in a crowded movie theater, or to not follow the speed limit,'” the governor said.

“There’s no constitutional right to walk around without a mask,” he said. “Wear the mask.”

It’s government’s burden to show that a specific driver is drunk in a specific instance of driving. Just because SOME drivers are drunk doesn’t mean government can force ALL DRIVERS to stop driving until all accidents are prevented. This is so dangerously stupid. https://t.co/BJNdq1v2Jr — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 23, 2020

Hogan toyed with the idea of running against Trump in the Republican presidential primaries this year but ultimately decided against it.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

