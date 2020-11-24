https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/proud-boys-dc-comics-lawsuit-logo/2020/11/24/id/998596

DC Comics and its parent company, Warner Bros. Entertainment, are “investigating” whether to file a lawsuit against the Proud Boys, the self-described “proud Western chauvinists,” over their apparent use of the company’s logo to advertise a rally.

The Proud Boys released an ad for their upcoming rally in Washington, D.C., on the social media website Parler. The ad appears to use the same font and style of presenting the letters “DC” as the comic book publisher, prompting the company to starting “investigating,” according to a letter from DC Entertainment representatives that was obtained by Business Insider.

DC Director of Publicity Michael Shelling said that “WarnerMedia Legal department have been investigating this” incident, and press official Carrie Williams said that the Proud Boys’ use of the logo was “not authorized by DC.”

Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio told Business Insider: “I would love for them actually to sue me. I’d love to turn that into a circus. Maybe they’ll benefit in their marketing, their virtue signaling marketing, of trying to convince people that they don’t like the Proud Boys. That’s fine. Get in line with the rest of the other liberal f—–s.”

