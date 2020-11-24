https://www.dailysignal.com/2020/11/24/nevada-governor-orders-indoor-mask-mandate-limits-private-gatherings-ahead-of-thanksgiving/

Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Sunday strengthened the state’s mask mandate and limited attendees in private gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving.

Residents must wear face coverings whether gathering indoors or outside if any member that’s not in their household is present, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Private gatherings are limited to 10 people from a maximum of two separate households and public events will be capped at 50 people or 25% capacity, whichever is less, the order, which will last a total of three weeks, read.

“As your Governor, I am confident that I did all I could to avoid further restrictions and keep us on the path forward, but now I must act,” Sisolak said in the release. “In this defining moment, I implore Nevadans to tap into their independent spirit and consider their own personal responsibility.”

Restaurants, gyms, bars, arcades, casinos, and other service industries will be limited to 25% capacity, but retail stores will be allowed to admit 50% of their business space, the release read. The measures take effect on Wednesday, according to the governor.

Sisolak said his state’s cases are “at wildfire levels” and he indicated Nevada’s positivity rate is greater than 16% in a Sunday tweet thread.

“Our case rate growth is at wildfire levels—even outpacing neighboring states, such as Arizona,” the Democrat wrote. “All available models indicate that Nevada is in a ‘red zone’ and our health experts anticipate continued case growth based on current trends.”

“As of today, 13 of 17 of our counties are flagged for elevated risk of transmission,” he continued. “In the beginning of October, only 2 counties were flagged. Our statewide positivity rate is at a record16.5 [sic] percent, and as I mentioned, we’ve surpassed 2,000 deaths.”

Our case rate growth is at wildfire levels – even outpacing neighboring states, such as Arizona. All available models indicate that Nevada is in a “red zone” and our health experts anticipate continued case growth based on current trends. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 23, 2020

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities for this original content, email [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

