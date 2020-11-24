https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dianne-feinstein-caves-to-the-pressure/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Dianne Feinstein to step down as top Democrat on Senate Judiciary…

Sen. Dianne Feinstein: “After serving as the lead Democrat on the Judiciary Committee for four years, I will not seek the chairmanship or ranking member position in the next Congress.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 23, 2020

Senator Dianne Feinstein: “After serving as the lead Democrat on the Judiciary Committee for four years, I will not seek the chairmanship or ranking member position in the next Congress.”

Dianne Feinstein plans to step down as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee in the next Congress, after facing blowback from progressives for her handling of Amy Coney Barrett’s contentious Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Members of her own party had expressed concern before Barrett’s hearing that the 87-year-old wouldn’t be aggressive enough. Her approach to the battle over filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg soon confirmed many Democrats’ fears, particularly after she praised Chairman Lindsey Graham for his handling of the process and gave him a hug at the conclusion.

Shortly after the hearings, several liberal groups called on her to resign from her position. One of those groups, Demand Justice, applauded her decision to step down.

“This was a necessary step if Democrats are ever going to meaningfully confront the damage Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell have done to the federal judiciary,” said Brian Fallon, executive director of Demand Justice. “Going forward, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee must be led by someone who will not wishfully cling to a bygone era of civility and decorum that Republicans abandoned long ago.”

After the hearings, Chuck Schumer said he had a “long and serious” talk with Feinstein. Dick Durbin is next in line for the job, followed by Sheldon Whitehouse.

Durbin announced his interest in the post later Monday evening.