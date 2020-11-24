https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-york-times-washington-post-digital-subscription-journalism/2020/11/24/id/998584

Digital subscriptions to The Washington Post and The New York Times tripled since President Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, reports Axios.

The Post is nearing 3 million digital subscribers, a 50% boost in subscriptions since 2016, while the Times has 7 million digital-only subscribers, nearly three times its number in 2016.

The Times last week announced its 7 million digital mark, citing Trump’s presidency as one of the reasons for its success.

“The continued demand for quality, original, independent journalism across a range of topics makes us even more optimistic about the size of the total market for digital journalism subscriptions and our position in it,” said Times CEO Meredith Kopit Levien.

The Times, writes Axios, has invested in big-name journalists Ezra Klein, Ben Smith, Kara Swisher, and Jane Coaston, along with recruiting big names for its opinion section.

Axios says the Post’s numbers have been boosted by its back-end technology, including publishing software tools Zeus and Arc.

