The public needs to be warned about the potential side effects of receiving a coronavirus vaccine so they are not put off by the experience or apprehensive about getting a second dose, members of an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, The Hill reported.

The vaccines developed by both Pfizer and Moderna, which have shown to be more than 90% effective in clinical trials, need two doses within three to four weeks of each other in order to work properly.

But doctors are concerned that patients won’t return for the required second dose if they are not prepared for the uncomfortable side effects from the first one, such as pain at the injection site, muscle aches, a feeling of tiredness, and headaches that have been reported by those at the clinical trials.

“They are not going to feel wonderful,” Dr. Sandra Adamson Fryhofer, representing the American Medical Association, told the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in a meeting, adding that “We really have got to make patients aware that this is not going to be a walk in the park.”

Pfizer announced last week it would seek emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine, while Moderna plans to request an authorization in the coming weeks.

