In early October, a week before early voting started in Georgia, Eric Coomer updated all the voting machines in Georgia.
A report at 11 Alive news in Georgia reported:
The state told us last week that the update was routine. But the sheer scope of the update of the state’s 34,000 or so voting machines is what’s raising eyebrows. The biggest update occurred last week at Fulton County’s voter warehouse in northwest Atlanta. Critics have filed suit to scuttle the voting machine because they say the update is more than Georgia’s 159 counties can safely handle.
The individual running the upgrades in Dominion’s voting machines was Eric Coomer:
In GA, during (late?) Sept, Dominion’s radical Leftist Eric Coomer made a “critical software change” to GA’s Dominion voting machines “without adequate testing or certification from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission”. From this 9/29/20 AJC story https://t.co/Mhn8wIcewK pic.twitter.com/GtpN1SzOXF
— Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) November 24, 2020