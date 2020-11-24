http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5XLpkx7D5Bk/

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his decision to allow the General Services Administration (GSA) to coordinate with former Vice President Joe Biden for a transition of power.

Remember, the GSA has been terrific, and Emily Murphy has done a great job, but the GSA does not determine who the next President of the United States will be. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Trump said Monday evening he would allow GSA Administrator Emily Murphy to begin the initial steps for a transition of power to Biden after she received a series of threats from angry Biden supporters.

“She has been harassed, threatened, and abused — and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA,” Trump said.

The GSA released $6,300,000 in funds for Biden’s team to begin the transition of power.

Establishment media and political figures celebrated the news of Trump’s decision as a sign he was moving to concede the 2020 election despite an ongoing legal challenge.

The Biden team also celebrated the news in a statement, asserting that the GSA administrator had “ascertained” that they were “the apparent winners of the election.”

“Today’s decision is a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track,” Biden-Harris Transition Executive Director Yohannes Abraham said in a statement.

