https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-stock-market-dow-30/2020/11/24/id/998532

The Dow breached 30,000 points for the first time on Tuesday as investors bet on a swift economic recovery next year following progress on coronavirus vaccines and the formal go-ahead for Joe Biden’s transition to the White House.

Economically-sensitive industrial stocks surged to a record high, while the financials and energy indexes jumped 3.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc rose 4%, crossing $500 billion in market capitalization as investors lapped up its shares in the run-up to its addition to the S&P 500 index.

“Investors are getting optimistic about the coming six months,” said Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management in New York.

“There has been a lot of positive vaccine news recently and with the announcement that the transition of the Biden administration is kicking off, it just makes a lot of uncertainties of the future disappear.”

Recent data suggesting a COVID-19 vaccine could be available before the end of the year has put the S&P 500 on course for its best November ever and sparked demand for value-linked stocks that were hammered following the coronavirus-driven crash earlier this year.

The S&P value index has gained about 15% so far in November compared with an 11% rise in the S&P 500. By contrast, the growth index, comprising the technology mega-caps that were seen as safe during the recession, is up less than 9%.

Sentiment this week was also boosted by reports that Biden planned to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary, which could shift the focus heavily toward efforts to tackle growing economic inequality.

(Many media outlets called the presidential election for Biden, who would take office Jan. 20. Trump is challenging the election results, alleging widespread fraud, and has not conceded.)

By 12:01 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.69% at 30,092.53. The S&P 500 was up 1.57% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.99%.

Boeing Co jumped 4.2% after European regulators gave draft approval to its 737 MAX jets, paving the way for a formal flight clearance in January.

BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, on Monday upgraded U.S. equities to “overweight,” turning bullish on quality large-cap technology companies and small cap firms that tend to perform well during a cyclical upswing.

Still, with coronavirus cases surging by the day and millions of Americans still unemployed, some traders suggested the U.S. stock market could see a sharp pullback in the next few weeks.

“We are positioning for a 20% stock market pullback between now and the 2021 presidential inauguration,” said James McDonald, chief executive officer of Hercules Investments in Los Angeles.

“We wouldn’t be putting new money to work in stocks with the Dow at 30,000 because of rising COVID-19 cases…and the likelihood of insufficient fiscal stimulus from Congress.”

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 4.30-to-1 on the NYSE and 2.40-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 50 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 180 new highs and eight new lows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Stocks, oil and risk currencies, including bitcoin, gained on Tuesday.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency rose 3% to near its record high, leading a surge in risk appetite as the European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.6% and Brent crude rose to its highest level since March at $46.52 a barrel. Safe-haven assets such as gold fell.

“Markets have been constrained by very high levels of uncertainty on the U.S. political front and around vaccines for weeks, so with those two going away investors are considering the prospect of a return to normality in 2021,” said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays.

Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.5% to its highest level since May 1991 overnight, with energy, real estate and financial shares leading the advance.

Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had ticked up 0.4%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 1.26% stronger, touching its highest level in almost nine months, with energy stocks leading the pack there.

Chinese blue chips were an outlier among positive Asian shares, edging down 0.6%, as investors booked profits following recent strong gains.

RISK ON

AstraZeneca and Oxford University said on Monday that their COVID-19 vaccine, which is cheaper to make, easier to distribute and faster to scale up than its rivals, could be as much as 90% effective.

The progress made on COVID-19 vaccines helped drive risk appetite, as investors looked past short-term economic pain from the pandemic to a brighter 2021.

The South African rand and the Russian rouble extended this week’s winning run. MSCI’s index of emerging markets equities held the 32-month high reached in the previous session.

The New Zealand dollar was also among the currency gainers, rising as much as 0.9% to a two-year high of $0.6986 as its central bank said house prices, which have been climbing higher this year, could be included in its inflation basket.

The euro was gaining towards $1.19 again and the dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six major currencies, nudged down to 92.242.

Bitcoin broke past $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years, as demand for assets perceived as resistant to inflation grows.

Also spurred on by the vaccine hopes, oil reached levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic began to spread in March.

Brent crude futures rose 39 cents, or 0.9%, to $46.45 a barrel to add to a more than 20% surge this month. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added 46 cents, or 1.1%, to $43.52.

“Progress on developing and distributing a vaccine de-risks the path back to normal for oil markets,” said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at financial services firm Axi.

SHORT-TERM PAIN

Amid the gains on Tuesday, however, were some reminders of how the COVID-19 pandemic is inflicting economic pain. Germany’s gross domestic product grew by a record 8.5% in the third quarter, but the Ifo institute’s survey of business morale pointed to fears of a recession to come as the index fell to 90.7 from a downwardly revised 92.5 in October.

The Turkish lira fell almost 1.5% to trade at 7.9899 per dollar, its weakest since Nov. 11, as new coronavirus restrictions began and investors look for signs of sustained central bank support.

In the bond markets, the yield on the U.S. benchmark 10-year notes rose slightly to 0.87% as did those on most European government bonds. Germany’s 10-year yield was up 1 basis point to -0.58% in morning trade.

Gold fell 1% to $1,814 an ounce, having dropped 10% this month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

