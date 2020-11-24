https://bongino.com/dow-jones-surpasses-30000-for-the-first-time-ever

If you told someone in March that the Dow Jones Industrial Average would surpass 30,000 by year end they would’ve told you that you’re insane – and I probably would’ve been one of them.

While the stock market continued setting records practically uninterrupted under the Trump presidency, a black swan in the form of the coronavirus would ravage global markets this year.

By mid-March the markets had sold-off in response to panic from the coronavirus and economic damage from subsequent lockdowns to the point where they wiped out 100% of gains accrued during Donald Trump’s presidency. But they soon hit an inflection point and rocketed higher, fueled by loose monetary policy and massive fiscal stimulus, alongside the eventual removal of some restrictions.

The Dow peaked just above 29,500 before the pandemic slapped the economy across the face, and now less than a year later, has crossed 30,000 for the first time ever, fueled largely by vaccine optimism.

The Dow measures the performance of thirty blue chip (large and well established) stocks. Other indexes such as the S&P 500 (which is composed of 500 stocks, as the name suggests), and the tech-heavy NASDAQ have also recovered all their prior losses this year.

The NASDAQ in particular has benefitted from so-called “stay-at-home” stocks that have surged during the pandemic, and are mostly in the tech sector. The NASDAQ is over 20% higher today than its pre-pandemic high.

President Trump addressed the news while speaking earlier today. “I just want to congratulate everybody. The stock market, Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 30,000, which is the highest in history.”

“We’ve never broken 30,000, and that’s despite everything that’s taken place with the pandemic” he continued. “The stock market’s just broken 30,000 — never been broken, that number. That’s a sacred number, 30,000, and nobody thought they’d ever see it. I just want to congratulate all the people within the administration that worked so hard, and most importantly I want to congratulate the people of our country, because there are no people like you. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.”

He then left without taking questions, leaving the press to shriek like banshees.

