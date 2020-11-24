https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/dow-surges-400-closes-30000-first-time-ever/

(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Tuesday, breaking above 30,000 for the first time amid positive vaccine news, hope for a strong economic recovery in 2021 and easing of political uncertainty as the Trump administration approved the start of the presidential transition.

The 30-stock Dow advanced 454 points, or 1.5%. At its high of the day, it traded at 30,116.51. Chevron rose 5% to lead the Dow higher. JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs rose 4.6% and 3.8%, respectively.

“This is yet another reminder of how far stocks and the economy have come since the depths of March,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial, about the Dow’s milestone. “Although 30,000 isn’t much different than 29,999, there is something special about those big milestone numbers.”

