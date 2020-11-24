https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/emergency-petition-filed-wisconsin-150000-potentially-fraudulent-ballots/

A national organization has filed an emergency petition with the Wisconsin Supreme Court because it has found tens of thousands of “potentially fraudulent ballots” that were used in the state to give Joe Biden a victory there.

Wisconsin is one of several states where credible claims have been raised about fraudulent vote activity in the election President Trump declines to concede because of that very fraud.

On Tuesday, the Amistad Project challenged at the state Supreme Court the unofficial results giving Biden a margin of victory of just about 20,000 votes.

“We have identified over 150,000 potentially fraudulent ballots in Wisconsin, more than enough to call into question the validity of the state’s reported election results,” said Phill Kline, director of The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society. “Moreover, these discrepancies were a direct result of Wisconsin election officials’ willful violation of state law.”

Among the problems that have been discovered are “more than 10,000 Republican ballots that weren’t counted.”

There also were “more than 10,000 Republican voters who had their ballots requested and filled in by another person, and around 100,000 illegal ballots that were counted anyway.” The problematic ballots were identified in a data analysis performed by statistician Matthew Braynard and mathematician Steven Miller.

Significantly, the investigation pinpointed “a series of illegal actions taken by Wisconsin officials that led to significant numbers of improper votes being counted, as well as tens of thousands of legal votes that were not counted.”

The organization confirmed, “One of the most impactful violations involved election officials brazenly defying state laws designed to ensure the integrity of absentee ballots, specifically provisions requiring voters to present photo identification when requesting an absentee ballot. The only exceptions to this requirement outlined in law apply to voters who are either ‘hospitalized’ or ‘indefinitely confined because of age, physical illness, or infirmity,'” the Project reported.

But “local election officials unilaterally interpreted the ‘indefinitely confined’ exemption to apply to persons suffering from COVID-19, and the Wisconsin Election Commission exceeded its statutory authority by issuing ‘guidance’ instructing election clerks not to reject voters who cite the exemption, even if the officials have knowledge that the individuals in question are no longer indefinitely confined,” the Project reported.

Further, statistical analysis indicates that nearly 100,000 persons who exploited this exemption to cast absentee ballots were not actually indefinitely confined on Election Day, meaning they should not have been eligible to vote.

Residency requirements also were not enforced, and officials filled in missing information on absentee ballots so they could be counted.

The offenses developed in “six jurisdictions with reliably left-leaning populations that together received in excess of $6 million from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a left-leaning organization funded by $350 million donated by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Receipt of this funding was itself a violation of state law. Jurisdictions that did not receive CTCL monies, on the other hand, generally followed state laws,” the organization reported.

Trump has declined to concede, and his campaign has explained there are enough votes in doubt yet – because of apparent fraud and election mismanagement – to change the election results.

