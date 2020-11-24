https://www.oann.com/eu-needs-to-move-too-for-brexit-deal-uks-gove/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eu-needs-to-move-too-for-brexit-deal-uks-gove

November 24, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union must move too if there is to be a Brexit deal senior minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday, adding that he hopes it will be possible to reach an agreement with Brussels.

“I hope that we will be able to secure a good deal with the European Union,” he said.

“The European Union needs to move as well and it needs to acknowledge that we voted to take back control and that’s the most important thing.”

