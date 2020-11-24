https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/exclusive-results-analysis-votes-illinois-makes-no-sense-indicates-election-fraud-occurred-across-entire-country/

Late last week we reported on an analysis performed by another brilliant mind on the Internet that revealed how votes were shifted from President Trump to Biden in the 2020 election.



This Internet sleuth shared his results on Twitter.

An expert on twitter with the name @redpillx2 shared his results on Twitter on how the 2020 election was fixed for Joe Biden. We agree with his overall thesis – that the major election fraud occurred in the data maintained and massaged within the voting system used for the 2020 election.



TRENDING: Breaking: President Trump Scores Two Big Wins – One in Michigan and One in Pennsylvania

The election fraud in the 2020 campaign occurred across the country and it appears that 3rd Party candidates’ accounts were used in the big shift of votes from Trump and the 3rd party candidates to Biden within the system. Here is what we shared:

A couple days later another individual on the Internet shared his analysis showing the transfer of votes across precincts in Pennsylvania that complimented the @redpillx2 analysis reported above.



It’s Americans who are saving the day. Sharp, bright, energetic patriots are standing up and tearing the Democrats’ fraud apart.

Today we follow up with a report from @redpillx2 where he attempted to show activity involving the 3rd party candidates that indicate fraud:



First we’ll do an example of a non-cheaty state so we know what that looks like. So, what this stuff is: 3 party % of all votes (trying to see a steal). Our plots show Trump in Red, and Biden in Blue. The plots on the bottom show the a shotgun like pattern that exposes a cheat. pic.twitter.com/rJoWoI03t0 — sεαη (@redpillx2) November 23, 2020

He performed further analysis on a number of states and in Illinois he shows that the election data was bizarre which suggests fraud in the Land of Lincoln.



The numbers in Illinois are massive – something very strange and unexpected is going on there especially with the weird stair step pattern:

IL is whack. Look at this insane spike on 3rd party! That’s a > 2% spike in the middle of the tally. I have no idea what this pattern means it looks like all the numbers are fake. (see the weird stair steps, massive % gouge/pumps) Looks like a vote lever gets pulled, don’t it? pic.twitter.com/AO6tGkcRgK — sεαη (@redpillx2) November 23, 2020

In the middle of the night 3rd party votes increased by more than 2% of the total votes in Illinois. But later in the night the results evaporate and apparently flow to the Biden campaign. This is one way the votes were passed from President Trump to Biden.

The more you look into the data from the 2020 election, the more we find questionable acts that seem to always benefit Biden. This indicates massive election fraud.

We expect there is much more to come.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

