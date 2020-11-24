http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C4-WqxRVPmU/

First Lady Melania Trump chose a look with a variety of textures for the annual presidential turkey pardoning ahead of Thanksgiving.

Melania Trump wore a Dolce and Gabbana single-breasted houndstooth coat, from the Italian label’s Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection. The collection has become a favorite of Mrs. Trump’s in recent months as she has worn a skit suit and pantsuit straight off the Milan runway.

Mrs. Trump’s houndstooth coat is currently on sale for about $2,300.

Paired with the coat are black suede Manolo Blahniks, capped at the toe with a shade of ivory suede, and a custom black leather skirt by Hervé Pierre, Mrs. Trump’s friend and personal couturier.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

