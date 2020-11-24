https://www.dailywire.com/news/faulty-upload-changes-unofficial-vote-totals-in-az-gets-fixed

An apparent “faulty upload” from a county in Arizona mistakenly changed the unofficial vote total for the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday, before the error was fixed.

According to ABC 15 data analyst Garrett Archer, Greenlee County accidentally entered more than 22,000 votes, where there were fewer than 4,000 votes. The error narrowed Democrat and former VP Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump down to 4,202 votes before it was reversed.

“Getting this in now: State…UNOFFICIAL results have Biden and Trump separated by 4,202 votes right now. This morning it was 10,377. The difference? A faulty upload from Greenlee county. They show 22,110 votes. Should be 3,723,” reported Archer on Tuesday evening.

“Stuff like this happens from time to time,” he noted. “No, the results didn’t change, no the canvass is not wrong. It will be corrected. This is why the word unofficial is in marquis letters on all state election reporting sites.”

In another tweet, the data analyst emphasized, “The UNOFFICIAL results page has been corrected. It’s back to 10,377, where it ended.”

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sounded-off of the error, too: “Unofficial election results were displaying incorrectly briefly today due to an uploading error that posted Greenlee County’s results multiple times while uploading write-in candidate info,” she wrote. “The error has been corrected.”

The Trump campaign on Tuesday said the state legislatures in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Michigan will hold public hearings on the presidential election to “‘provide confidence’ that all legal votes have been counted and that ‘illegal votes have not been counted,’” Fox News reported.

The Arizona legislature will be meeting on Nov. 30 to hold the hearing, Fox reported. Pennsylvania’s “informational meeting” will take place on Wednesday, and Michigan’s is set for Dec. 1.

“It’s in everyone’s interest to have a full vetting of election irregularities and fraud,” said Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani via a statement published Tuesday. “And the only way to do this is with public hearings, complete with witnesses, videos, pictures and other evidence of illegalities from the November 3rd election.”

Though legacy media have declared Biden the winner of the 2020 election, the Trump campaign is still pursuing legal action over alleged voter fraud, irregularities, and unequal protections; the president has yet to concede.

Over the weekend, for example, the Trump campaign requested another recount in Georgia, where some Republican officials have contested that the audit was insufficient.

“The Trump campaign filed a request for another recount in Georgia the day after the state secretary of state certified election results,” The Daily Wire reported. “The campaign filed the request on Saturday, according to a statement put out by the Trump campaign. On Friday, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified Georgia’s election results, which gave Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden a lead of roughly 12,000 votes over President Donald Trump.”

