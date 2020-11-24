https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/24/flashback-tweet-comes-back-to-bite-glenn-kessler-whos-not-interested-in-drama-in-bidenworld/

Don’t look now, but there appears to be a piece in Politico that’s not flattering to Joe Biden and his administration:

Drama in Bidenworld: “People are pissed,” said the Biden adviser. “I think I’m going to be taken care of but I have not been taken care of yet. I am really interested to find out how you even find out how you got a job in this White House.” By @RyanLizza https://t.co/FClZOQ1pkQ — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 24, 2020

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler says there’s nothing to see here; this happens with every incoming administration:

I’m sorry, this is an evergreen story. Happens every four years. I read this same tale at the start of Trump, Obama, Bush…. https://t.co/BuRe4Bobi8 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 24, 2020

Amazing what suddenly isn’t newsworthy. https://t.co/LkFK6Gufga — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 24, 2020

So Kessler isn’t interested in any friction in the Biden transition, but when it was the Trump transition, Kessler was happy to pass along that it was like “Game of Thrones.”

You in 2016, no caveats about “ho hum evergreen”.https://t.co/TJskhapRBd — Jeff Dobbs (@jeffdobbs) November 24, 2020

Really? And you always had this view did you? https://t.co/zuzhnxo47q — скйлер (@Skyl3r26) November 24, 2020

Drama in Trumpworld? Front page news. Drama in Bidenworld? Big yawn. — Blueberry (@hey1steaksauce) November 24, 2020

Enjoy your four year vacation! — David Rice (@bfmva7xsp) November 24, 2020

After 4 years of palace intrigue you say this. What a tool. — Divy (@SMDevine16) November 24, 2020

Weird how news isn’t newsy to the newsman anymore. Enjoy your 4 year nap! Not like you could crater public trust in media any more than it already has. — Brad (@EastAug) November 24, 2020

How come this time it’s not earth shattering like the last time? Are you gonna say this about every administration issue now? Y’all so fake. — Weber Man (@WeberMan92) November 25, 2020

Here’s a phrase that you should have in the back of your head with every Biden story: “Pretend this was Trump and report accordingly.” Anything short of that, and you’re just admitting how much of actual hacks you are. — Shaner (@shaner5000) November 24, 2020

