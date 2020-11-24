https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/24/flashback-tweet-comes-back-to-bite-glenn-kessler-whos-not-interested-in-drama-in-bidenworld/

Don’t look now, but there appears to be a piece in Politico that’s not flattering to Joe Biden and his administration:

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler says there’s nothing to see here; this happens with every incoming administration:

So Kessler isn’t interested in any friction in the Biden transition, but when it was the Trump transition, Kessler was happy to pass along that it was like “Game of Thrones.”

