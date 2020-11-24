https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/florida-holocaust-museum-george-floyd-photos/2020/11/24/id/998555

The Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center in Florida is featuring an exhibition on the death of George Floyd, Jewish News reports.

The museum is displaying a collection of 45 photos of people reacting to the police-involved death of Floyd, a Black man, who was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis back in May.

The collection is called “Uprooting Prejudice: Faces of Change.”

“We have produced this so that people can come and look these individuals in the eye. So you come face to face with people, so you can really experience the feelings that they were feeling,” Assistant Director of the Holocaust Center Lisa Bachman told Jewish News.

The photos were taken by Minneapolis photographer John Noltner.

“When George Floyd was killed that happened 11.6 miles north of my house and I knew with the piece of my mind’s goal being to hear voices that aren’t always heard as well as they should be. I knew that I wanted to go to that site,” Noltner told the outlet.

