https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/24/forget-about-making-america-great-again-joe-biden-officially-declares-that-america-is-back-which-is-totally-different/

Great news! America is back!

Take it from Joe Biden himself:

America is back. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 24, 2020

Phew!

THANK YOU!!! 💙

Watching you, VP-elect Harris and your cabinet picks speak has given me hope, peace, and tears to my eyes with love in my heart for our country.#BidenHarrisToSaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/NNixMXLpuL — Chandler 🇺🇸 #EndRacism (@GranChandler) November 24, 2020

God bless you @JoeBiden and God bless America. Crying tears of PRIDE for once!! pic.twitter.com/byfZe4a7Ds — Jolie (Peace, not Quiet) Lucas ✈️✈️💛💚 (@Mooney4me) November 24, 2020

For the first time in her life, she’s proud of her country.

But if you turn the Lee Greenwood music down for a minute, it might be quiet enough for you to think about what Biden is saying.

Back to what is something we need to worry about. https://t.co/JfQq2vCe3l — President-Elect Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 24, 2020

“We’re back” to leading from behind, like with Obama? https://t.co/h1sPGolMTc — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) November 24, 2020

Is that something to celebrate?

Back from what? Did we change the name of our country from 2016-2020 or something? https://t.co/dxOsmU0pDd — AM 560 The Answer (@AM560TheAnswer) November 24, 2020

We must have missed that.

Where did it go? https://t.co/j5qnnGnGU0 — Cranky Federalist (@CrankyFed) November 24, 2020

Still, we’re old enough to remember when suggesting that America needed a comeback was blasphemous and probably actually quite racist.

Lol, Biden now tries to tweet in @realDonaldTrump style. 😅 https://t.co/Hc3DGN4WXy — Michael Elgort 🤍❤️🤍 ✡️ (@just_whatever) November 24, 2020

For all the mockery of “make America great again,” this phrase posits something even more dramatic: that America left, or something https://t.co/dawMQhd6ZV — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) November 24, 2020

They’re too busy drinking their unflavored almond milk to get their hackles up about this.

It’s okay for an incoming president to say this as long as he’s not a Republican. https://t.co/PKwegdM2Ul — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 24, 2020

The “unifier” Joe Biden suggests America was gone because a Democrat wasn’t president. This kind of gaslighting is disgusting.🔻 https://t.co/XvoZ2RsUiD — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 24, 2020

Reminder:

Who Americans elect to office every 4 years does not define America. https://t.co/5a7xDqErMA — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 24, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

