Former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan praised President Trump’s record during a Wednesday interview on Fox and Friends, saying that illegal immigration has decreased during the president’s tenure.

“Why would you undo such success? Because when there’s less illegal immigration, Steve, there’s less illegal drug flow and there’s less death,” Homan said. “There’s less sexual assaults by the cartels.”

“The cartels are celebrating what’s happening in this country right now because they’re back in business,” Homan said. “The border numbers are already going up because they think Joe Biden” will be president, he said. Homan described it as “the Biden effect” and said that “it’s already happening.”

He criticized Biden’s plan to push legislation to provide a pathway to citizenship for millions of people in the U.S.

During an interview with NBC News, Biden stated that he “will send an immigration bill to the United States Senate with a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people in America.”

Homan said that Biden “wants to get rid of ICE detention. He wants to promise free healthcare. He wants to stop worksite enforcement operations. He wants to stop building the wall.”

The former leader of ICE warned that the U.S. border will be “outta control.”

President Trump has not conceded to Biden in the 2020 presidential contest.

