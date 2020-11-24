https://www.theblaze.com/news/fox-news-ratings-drop-election

Cable news network behemoth Fox News dipped in viewership among a key demographic in recent ratings reports, and lost 32% of viewership in daytime.

Nielsen Media Research said that CNN took both top spots among the 25-54 age demographic during primetime on Friday. Anderson Cooper’s show, “AC360,” took the time spot with 604K viewers. Chris Cuomo’s CNN show took the second highest slot.

Fox News’ total viewership also fell an astounding 32% in the two weeks after the Nov. 3 election compared to its viewership the two weeks before the election.

While Fox News’ viewership dropped, the viewership for CNN and MSNBC increased to near parity. In weekday average daytime viewership, Fox News garnered 1.63 million viewers, CNN received 1.68 million viewers, and MSNBC received 1.71 million viewers.

But despite the precipitous drop in daytime, Fox continues to beat the competition in total numbers of viewers during prime-time hours.

Fox News averaged 2.98 million viewers in prime time, with CNN averaging 2.05 million, and MSNBC seeing an average of 2.18 million viewers.

Critics of Fox News have excoriated the network after they called the state of Arizona for former Vice President Joe Biden on election night while most other outlets were saying the results were too close to call. The state has since been called for Biden by the mainstream news outlets.

President Trump has also turned on the cable news network and has been criticizing Fox News in favor of some of its lesser known competitors. In one instance, he appeared to refer to himself as the “Golden Goose” and blamed them for the 2020 election.

“Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose,” the president tweeted.

“The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews!” he added.

In another missive sent out in March, the president accused Fox News of not doing enough to get him and other Republicans re-elected.

Some viewers have posted on social media that they are actively seeking alternative sources of news, including the YouTube channel of BlazeTV host Steven Crowder.

