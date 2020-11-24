https://thehill.com/homenews/media/527312-foxs-laura-ingraham-says-biden-will-be-inaugurated-this-constitutes-living-in-reality

Fox News host Laura IngrahamLaura Anne IngrahamThe evolution of cable TV news — after Donald Trump Fox News Channel confronts criticism from right-of-center viewers Momentum grows for Biden despite lack of projections MORE said on her Monday night show that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden team wants to understand Trump effort to ‘hollow out government agencies’ Overnight Defense: Trump transgender ban ‘inflicts concrete harms,’ study says | China objects to US admiral’s Taiwan visit Protect our world: How the Biden administration can save lives and economies worldwide MORE will be inaugurated on Jan. 20 unless the legal situation for President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden team wants to understand Trump effort to ‘hollow out government agencies’ Trump’s remaking of the judicial system Overnight Defense: Trump transgender ban ‘inflicts concrete harms,’ study says | China objects to US admiral’s Taiwan visit MORE dramatically changes, adding that thinking this “constitutes living in reality.”

“Unless the legal situation changes in a dramatic and frankly an unlikely manner, Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20,” Ingraham said during a Monday night episode of “The Ingraham Angle.”

“To say this constitutes living in reality, and if I offered you a false reality, if I told you that there was an excellent, phenomenal chance that the Supreme Court was going to step in and deliver a victory for President Trump, I’d be lying to you.”

Trump will remain the most compelling voice in American politics after Biden is sworn in as president. pic.twitter.com/JpSiCiW2kl — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 24, 2020

Die-hard Trump supporters have been hoping that Trump would win legal challenges against the election, where Biden is projected to have won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. As such, Ingraham’s statement underscores how some of Trump’s biggest media allies now think there is virtually no path for such an outcome, and that his supporters should not think that there is.

Ingraham spoke hours after the General Services Administration (GSA) authorized the transition of power to the incoming Biden administration. Trump in two tweets wrote that he had asked his administration to begin the transition, though he did not concede his loss to Biden and said he would keep fighting.

Ingraham added the president would likely not be able to prove instances of voter fraud before he leaves office, but suggested the president appoint a commission to investigate voting irregularities across the election.

“There is no reason that every state can’t be like Florida or Texas and call this thing on election night,” she said. “This cannot turn out to be a permanent ‘find the votes you need’ game to bury Republicans. No way.”

Ingraham also touted what she said were the president’s successes during his time in office, noting that more than 73 million Americans voted for him in the election. She also touted Republican gains in the House, and noted that Trump could help the GOP win the Georgia senate runoffs in January.

Those two races will determine which party holds the Senate majority.

“Trump remains the most compelling voice in American politics,” Ingraham said. “And this Thanksgiving, we should all be incredibly grateful for his service to our country and his sacrifices for this country.”

Since Biden was projected to win the presidential election on Nov. 7, Trump has tried unsuccessfully to challenge the results in court while claiming that there was widespread voter fraud. He and his legal team have failed to provide evidence to support those claims, and his lawsuits have been falling in various courts.

A federal judge in Pennsylvania tossed out a Trump campaign lawsuit over the weekend, writing in a blistering opinion that the accusations were “unsupported by evidence.”

A growing number of Republicans had been breaking with the president before the GSA move on Monday night, while urging him to begin the transition.

