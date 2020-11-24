https://bearingarms.com/tomk/2020/11/24/from-defund-police-call-the-cops/

Oregon has a very hard leftward lean. It’s a state where they believe in defunding the police because police are bad or something. Governor Kate Brown aided in lawlessness in Portland for months by refusing to work with the Department of Homeland Security in protecting the federal building there. She took the side of rioters.

She made it very clear she wasn’t a fan of the police.

Until that seems, Thanksgiving rolled around.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants residents to call the police on their neighbors over violations of the state’s latest coronavirus shutdown, which includes a six-person limit on in-home gatherings. The temporary “freeze,” which went into effect Wednesday, restricts indoor at-home and social gatherings to six people from no more than two households, with no exceptions for Thanksgiving dinner get-togethers. In a Friday virtual interview with KGW-TV, Ms. Brown agreed that Oregonians should contact authorities if they see their neighbors hosting more than six people. “Look, this is no different than what happens if there’s a party down the street and it’s keeping everyone awake. What do neighbors do? They call law enforcement because it’s too noisy,” the Democratic governor told KGW. “This is just like that. It’s like a violation of a noise ordinance.”

Except they call the police on the party because it’s noisy and that noise is disturbing them. Someone having a quiet Thanksgiving with more than six people doesn’t disturb anyone.

Further, no one is forced to attend a family gathering for the holiday. Even if the virus is super fatal to so many people–it isn’t, but let’s say it was for the sake of argument–no one is putting anyone but themselves at risk. Everyone is there of their own free will.

The government sucks at trying to protect people from themselves anyway. Every time they do it, they end up making things worse.

Plus, let’s face it, I know nuclear families with more than six people in them. Some friends of mine have six kids between them. A limit of just six people has led them to joke about which kids will be forced to eat outside.

But let’s run with this. My family has four people. Let’s say we have my wife’s dad, her stepmom, and her sister over. That’s a total of seven people and doesn’t include her grandmother who lives just down the street. That would give us eight without blinking. Yet that could still only be one car.

What Brown is doing here is asking people to not just report people, but to spy on their neighbors, to get a count of just how many people are going into each house, making note of how many live there to begin with, and then call the authorities.

For all the rhetoric out of Oregon about the police state because DHS was arresting people who committed federal crimes, this is the actual police state. Anyone with half a brain can see that.

Then again, anyone with half a brain isn’t voting for Brown.

Author’s Bio: Tom Knighton Tom Knighton is a Navy veteran, a former newspaperman, a novelist, and a blogger and lifetime shooter. He lives with his family in Southwest Georgia. He also puts out a daily newsletter of non-Second Amendment stories at https://tomknighton.substack.com/ More posts from Tom Knighton

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

