Georgia has received a record number of absentee ballot requests ahead of the state’s runoff election on Jan. 5, the New York Post reports.

Georgia’s secretary of state’s office told the newspaper that as of Tuesday morning 788,535 people asked for an absentee ballot for the election, which involves two Senate seats. The election will likely determine what political party will control the chamber.

The number of ballot requests is nearly three times the number of ballots requested during the 2018 midterms, when just under 285,000 votes were cast by absentee, according to The Post.

In anticipation of the influx of absentee ballot requests, Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the State Election Board voted to extend the use of 24/7 ballot drop boxes for the runoff.

Two GOP incumbents, Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, are hoping to retain their seats. Currently, there are 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats that make up the Senate. If their Democrat challengers defeat them, and take the White House, tie votes would be broken by Kamala Harris.

Loeffler faces Democrat challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church. In the other race, Democrat Jon Ossoff is hoping to oust GOP Sen. David Perdue.

Perdue led Ossoff 49.7% to 48% during the Nov. 3 election, but the state requires the winner the reach a 50% threshold.

