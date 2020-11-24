Rudy Giuliani offered a brief explanation for why President Trump’s legal team parted ways with attorney Sidney Powell.

The former New York City mayor, who is leading the effort, was interviewed on Monday by Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, who asked why the team released a statement the day before about Powell.

“I think it’s because we’re pursuing two different theories,” Giuliani said. He said the Trump legal team is focused on “misconduct of the election” by state officials, which he argued deprived the constitutional rights of the president, and predicted that several prongs of their endeavor, including the legal fight in Pennsylvania, will make their way to the Supreme Court.

Giuliani did not get into the specifics of the Powell theory.

Powell, a former federal prosecutor like Giuliani, has made several unproven claims about voting machines switching millions of votes from Trump to President-elect Joe Biden, which have been denied by the voting machine companies. She has even called for criminal investigations into the matter.

Powell released a statement on Sunday saying she understood the Trump legal team announcement, which said she is neither a member of the Trump legal team nor a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity but did not get into further detail.

“I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans stolen by massive fraud through Dominion and Smartmatic, and we will be filing suit soon. The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic. #KrakenOnSteroids,” she said.

The Trump legal team’s statement about Powell was released after the Washington Examiner reached out for comment on Trump insiders saying they have not seen evidence to support Powell’s claims.

Powell is scheduled to address the split and her litigation during a Tuesday evening interview on Dobbs, the Washington Examiner has learned.