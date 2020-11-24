https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/24/gonna-leave-a-mark-kristy-swanson-uses-michael-rapaports-latest-hate-rant-to-slay-jack-for-twitter-bias-and-its-perfect/

This guy is … nuts.

And gross.

And nuts.

Did we say that already?

Our bad.

LOOK at this hot mess of stupid:

Squeal like the Pig you are Loser!!!! pic.twitter.com/qqNIETds1s — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 23, 2020

Meanwhile, smarter, more sane people on the Right are losing accounts for using the word ‘pansy.’ But Michael Rapaport is allowed to spew some of the foulest, most obnoxious crap we’ve seen on Twitter without even a warning.

Kristy Swanson leveled him, and Jack:

Question for: @jack @TwitterSafety @verified Why do you accept & allow threatening rage fuel that is anti-America, anti-The People and anti-Christmas on your platform?⬇️ https://t.co/MHVoyhDozk — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 24, 2020

Way to kill two birds with one stone, Kristy.

Because Jack is anti-Amerca, anti-The People, and anti-Christmas?

Yeah, this was pretty awful, even for Rapaport.

Is it just us or does it look like his face is about to pinch in on itself?

I actually had to google this prick’s name to see who he was. — Liberty (@mag062367) November 24, 2020

He’s been in a couple of decent movies.

Otherwise, all he’s known for is being insane on Twitter.

Because Jack is complicit and enjoys elite lefty fan boy status. — johnab (@jabhawki) November 24, 2020

The therapy is not working! — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) November 24, 2020

Of course they do. As long as it”s against the right people. — Vilmos (@thevilmos) November 24, 2020

Good question. Let’s see if there is an answer. — Jedd R. Price (@jeddprice) November 24, 2020

We’re not holding our breath.

***

