Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who’s competing in a January runoff election, reportedly said he wants to buy a plane ticket for self-described radical Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to come and campaign for his opponent, Democrat Jon Ossoff.

“During a campaign stop Monday afternoon, Perdue reportedly said the New York Democrat was going to be down in Georgia, saying he wants her to come down to the state and that he will buy her ticket, according to NBC News Senior Digital Politics Reporter Alex Seitz-Wald,” The Daily Caller reported.

“She’s going go be down here. I’m going to buy her a ticket!” Perdue reportedly said of AOC. “I want her to come down to Georgia. We’ll have that debate.”

Along with Perdue, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is facing a vital runoff election in Georgia, too. Wins from both the Republicans would cement a Senate majority for the GOP.

Ocasio-Cortez is best known for authoring the radical “Green New Deal,” which has an estimated price tag of up to $93 trillion over the course of a decade, according to economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin — a plan certain to dramatically spike taxes.

The plan would “tally between $51 trillion and $93 trillion over 10-years, concludes American Action Forum, which is run by Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who directed the non-partisan CBO from 2003 to 2005,” Bloomberg reported last year.

The price tag would amount to a whopping $650,000 per U.S. household.

AOC openly embraced “democratic socialism” during an interview with Business Insider back in 2019.

“So when millennials talk about concepts like democratic socialism, we’re not talking about these kinds of ‘Red Scare’ boogeyman,” she said. “We’re talking about countries and systems that already exist that have already been proven to be successful in the modern world.”

“We’re talking about single-payer health care that has already been successful in many different models, from Finland to Canada to the UK,” added the congresswoman.

Underscoring the importance of the runoff elections, Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Georgia on Friday to campaign for both Perdue and Loeffler at “Defend The Majority” rally, The Daily Wire reported.

“I can tell you firsthand that he’s been one of the greatest and staunchest allies of our MAGA agenda in the United States Senate,” Pence praised Perdue.

“For all we’ve done together, for all we have yet to do, we need the great state of Georgia to defend the majority, and the road to a Senate Republican majority goes straight through the state of Georgia,” the VP told rally attendees.

“The Republican Senate majority could be the last line of defense for all that we’ve done to defend this nation, revive our economy, and preserve the God-given liberties that we hold dear,” Pence added.

“We’re the last line of defense against this country making a change to the Left that we won’t get to undo for maybe two, three, four, five generations,” Perdue said at the rally. “We cannot let that happen.”

