The Kraken will be released tomorrow in Georgia!

F-E-L-O-N-Y. — Lin Wood Drops Late-Night Bombshell: "Would someone ask my never-to-be friend Brad Raffensperger @GaSecofState if he has seen this tape of election fraud at State Farm Arena in Fulton Co., GA?"

I have worked closely with @SidneyPowell1 & others over recent weeks. The lawsuit Sidney will be filing tomorrow in GA speaks TRUTH. Enemies of America will deny its allegations. Do NOT believe them. Believe Sidney & me. We love America & freedom. Our enemies do not. pic.twitter.com/JyLkqCMd3W — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 24, 2020

The Kraken will be released tomorrow – Happy Thanksgiving!

